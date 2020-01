PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the regular monthly meetings of the Town of Elizabethtown Fire District Commissioners shall convene on the 2nd Monday of each month starting at 7:00 PM with the exception of October which shall convene on the 3rd Tuesday after the public hearing on the 2020 budget at 6:00 PM. All meetings will be held at the Elizabethtown Firehouse at 22 Woodruff Lane, Elizabethtown, New York.

Linda Wolf,

Elizabethtown Fire District Secretary

January 5, 2020

VN-01/11/2020-1TC-237721|