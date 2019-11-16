PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT THE Annual election of the Town of Elizabethtown Fire District Commissioners shall be held on the 10th day of December 2019 between the hours of 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM at the Town Hall, 7563 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York, at which time on (1) Fire Commissioner shall be elected for a term of five years. Every elector of the Town who shall have resided in the district for the period of thirty days preceding the election of Fire District Commissioners shall be eligible to vote. Anyone wishing to run for the position of Fire Commissioner must submit their name and eligibility requirement to the Fire District Secretary, P.O. Box 734, Elizabethtown, NY by the 20th of November 2019.

Linda Wolf,

Elizabethtown Fire District Secretary

