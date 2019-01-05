NOTICE REGARDING THE APPOINTMENT OF A BOARD OF CANVASS TO SUPERVISE VOTING FOR A BOARD OF EDUCATION IN THE ELIZABETHTOWN-LEWIS-WESTPORT CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICTAs required by Section 1803-a of NYS Education Law, on December 18, 2018, NYS Education Department Commissioner MaryEllen Elia announced the appointment of a 24-member Board of Canvass for the January 29, 2019 election of a Board of Education for the new Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport Central School District. Dr. Mark Davey, District Superintendent of Clinton Essex - Warren - Washington BOCES, also known as Champlain Valley Educational Services (CVES) will be in charge of the election, and the NYS Education Department will be assisting. The Board of Canvass shall inspect the voting machines and poll books before the voting begins; supervise the conduct of the voting including acceptance of challenges; canvass the ballots following the closing of the polls including absentee ballots; report results to Dr. Davey and subscribe to the report to be submitted to the New York State Education Department.Petitions for Board of Education candidates were made available on Dec. 21, 2018 at the Elizabethtown-Lewis and Westport Central School District offices, and must be filed no later than 5:00 pm on January 8, 2019 with the District Clerk at either the Elizabethtown-Lewis or Westport Central School District offices. Positions of candidates on the ballot will be determined by lot at 7:00 p.m. on January 8, 2019 at the Westport Central School District, Auditorium. The names of the Board of Education candidates will be published no later than January 11, 2019. Voters will select up to seven (7) candidates, the top three vote getters will serve three-year terms, the fourth and fifth will serve two-year terms, and the sixth and seventh will serve one-year terms.Absentee ballots will be available at the central offices of the Elizabethtown-Lewis and the Westport Central School Districts. VN-01/05/19-1TC-206173|