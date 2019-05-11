Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport Central School District District Office Westport Central School 25 Sisco Street, Westport, NY 12993Notice of Public Hearing & Annual Budget Vote **REVISED**NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a Public Budget Hearing of the Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport Central School District shall be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 6:00 PM in the Donald Huntley Auditorium Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School building located at 7539 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York, for the purpose of discussion of the expenditure of funds and budgeting thereof; AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the annual budget vote of the Board of Education be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 between the hours of 12:00 noon and 8:00 p.m. prevailing time, (or until all who are in attendance at the time have voted), in the lobby outside the Bulles Auditorium Westport Central School building located at 25 Sisco Street, Westport, New York. AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the vote upon the proposition for appropriation of necessary funds to meet estimated expenditures for the school year 2019-2020 for school purposes (Annual Budget and Tax Levy) shall be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 between the hours of 12:00 noon and 8:00 p.m. in said Westport building, at which time the polls will be opened to vote by ballot upon the following items: *To adopt the annual budget of the Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport Central School District for the fiscal year 2019-2020 and to authorize the requisite portion thereof to be raised by taxation on the taxable property of the District. *Shall the Board of Education of the Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport Central School District be authorized to appropriate and expend in the 2019-2020 fiscal year of said District $129,000 from the existing Transportation and Maintenance Equipment Capital Reserve Fund established by a proposition approved by the qualified voters of the Westport Central School District on February 7, 2017, for the purpose of purchasing one 65 passenger school bus at a maximum cost of $109,000, and one uni-vent heater at a maximum cost (including the cost of installation) of $20,000, for a total aggregate maximum cost of $129,000? *Shall the Board of Education of the Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport Central School District be authorized to appropriate and expend in the 2019-2020 fiscal year of said District $128,000 from the existing Transportation and Maintenance Equipment Capital Reserve Fund established by a proposition approved by the qualified voters of the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School District on May 20, 2014, for the purpose of purchasing two 35 passenger school buses at a maximum cost of $61,000 each, and one floor cleaner at a maximum cost of $6,000, for a total aggregate maximum cost of $128,000?*As pursuant to Education Law, Section 259, shall the Board of Education of the Elizabethtown-Lewis- Westport Central School District be authorized to levy and collect an annual tax, year after year, separate and apart from the annual school district budget, in the amount of eighteen thousand dollars ($18,000.00), which shall be paid to the Elizabethtown Library Association for the support and maintenance of the library; with this appropriated amount to be the annual appropriation until thereafter modified by a future vote of the electors of the Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport Central School District. AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a copy of the statement of the amount of money which will be required to fund the School Districts budget for the 2019-2020 school year, exclusive of public monies, and all other required documentation may be obtained by any resident of the District during business hours, beginning Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the District Office located at the Westport Central School building 25 Sisco Street, Westport, New York.AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the qualified voters of the School District shall be entitled to vote at said annual vote. A qualified voter is one who is (1) a citizen of the United States of America, (2) eighteen years of age or older, and (3) a resident within the School District for a period of thirty (30) days next preceding the annual vote. The School District may require all persons offering to vote at the budget vote and election to provide one form of proof of residency pursuant to Education Law 8018-c. Such form may include a drivers license, a non-driver identification card, a utility bill, or a voter registration card. Upon offer of proof of residency, the School District may also require all persons offering to vote to provide their signature, printed name and address.AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that qualified voters may apply for absentee ballots at the District Clerks office located at the Westport Central School building 25 Sisco Street, Westport, New York, and that a list of persons to whom absentee ballots have been issued will be available for inspection in the District Clerks office located within the Westport building during each of the five days prior to the day of the election, during regular business hours, except Saturday and Sunday.AND BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the District Clerk is hereby authorized to amend the Notice of the Annual School District Vote, et.al. from time to time, as in her discretion such amendment may be required.School District: Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport Central

District Clerk: Jana Atwell

Dated: May 2, 2019

VN-05/11-05/18/2019-2TC-217214|