NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Articles of Organization for a limited liability company named Emergency Management Matters, LLC were filed with the Department of State on October 9, 2019. The office of the LLC is to be located in Warren County. The Secretary of State has been designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served and the post office address to which the Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against it served upon him/her is 36 James Street, Warrensburg, NY 12885. The latest date upon which the LLC is to dissolve is October 8, 2119. The character or purpose of the business of the LLC is such activities as may be engaged in by a company formed under the Limited Liability Company Law. NE-11/16-12/21/2019-6TC-233224|