ESSEX COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS TO HOLD EXTENDED HOURS The Essex County Board of Elections will hold extended office hours in preparation for the November 5, 2019 General Election. Voters wishing to apply for absentee ballots and vote by absentee ballot may take advantage of these special hours. The Boards offices are located at 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, our normal business hours are Monday thru Friday 8:30AM to 4:30PM.The office hours will be extended as follows: Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9AM until 12 noon; Monday, October 28, 2019 until 7PM; Wednesday, October 30, 2019 until 7PM; and Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9AM until 12 noon.

