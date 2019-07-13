ESSEX COUNTY NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PROPOSED LOCAL LAW NO. 3 OF 2019

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Essex County Board of Supervisors will hold and conduct a Public Hearing at the Supervisors Chambers at the Essex County Government Center, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York on the 29th of July, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., on the proposed Local Law No. 3 of 2019, a local law providing for additional and related duties of the Office of the Essex County Coroner pursuant to authority granted in County Law Section 671(2).

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that at said public hearing to be held at the time and place set forth above, the Essex County Board of Supervisors will consider this proposed Local Law and hear all persons interested therein concerning the same.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of the full text of such proposed Local Law No. #3 of 2019, may be obtained upon request from the Clerk of the Boards Office, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932.

Judith A. Garrison, Clerk

Essex County Board of Supervisors

7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY 12932

(518) 873-3353

Dated: July 2, 2019

