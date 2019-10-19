ESSEX COUNTY NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

RE CLASSIFICATION OF TITLES FROM COMPETITIVE TO NON-COMPETITIVE

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Essex County Board of Supervisors will hold and conduct a Public Hearing at the Supervisors Chambers at the Essex County Government Center, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York on the 28th of October 2019 at 9:30 a.m., for the purposes of reclassification of full time and part time titles of EMT Driver, Advanced EMT Driver, Advanced EMT Critical Care Driver and Paramedic Driver from Competitive Class to Non-Competitive Class in Essex Countys Rules with State Civil Service.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that at said public hearing to be held at the time and place set forth above, the Essex County Board of Supervisors will hear all persons interested therein concerning the same.

Judith A. Garrison, Clerk

Essex County Board of Supervisors

7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY 12932

(518) 873-3353

Dated: October 10, 2019

TT-10/19/2019-1TC-230884|