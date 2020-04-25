PUBLIC NOTICE - ESSEX COUNTY ADOPTION OF LOCAL LAW NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on April 6, 2020, the Essex County Board of Supervisors duly adopted Local Law No. 2 of 2020, Essex County Room Occupancy Tax Law continuing the imposition of a hotel/motel occupancy tax and increasing the tax to five percent (5%) of the per diem rental rate for each room or rooms in a hotel or motel located within Essex County, as authorized by Part T of 1 of Chapter 406 of the Laws of 1999 and Chapter 700 of the Laws of 2019; and PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that this Local Law will take effect immediately upon filing in the Office of the Secretary of State of New York State; and PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a complete copy of Local Law No. 2 of 2020 is available for inspection in the Office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932.

Dated: April 6, 2020

Judith A. Garrison, Clerk

Essex County Board of Supervisors

P.O. Box 217,

7551 Court Street Elizabethtown, NY 12932

(518) 873-3350

TT-04/18-04/25/2020-2TC-244178|