PUBLIC NOTICE PUBLIC INFORMATIONAL MEETING

The Essex County Department of Public Works has announced that a public informational meeting will be held to discuss the proposed Replacement of the Water Street Bridge over The Branch, located in the Town of Elizabethtown. The public information meeting will be held at the Essex County Board of Supervisors Chambers, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:30 am.The County, in cooperation with the New York State Department of Transportation, is developing design studies for the bridge replacement and roadway reconstruction. The roadway reconstruction project limits begin approximately 160 ft. west of the existing bridge on Water Street and extend approximately 120 ft. east of the existing bridge. The bridge will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic during construction. Traffic will be maintained off-site during construction operations utilizing a detour route consisting of US Route 9 (Court Street) and NYS Route 9N (High Street). A dedicated pedestrian detour will not be provided for this project during construction operations.

The purpose of the meeting is to obtain comments on the proposed project from individuals, groups, officials and local agencies. The County is specifically soliciting comments on the development of alternatives for the project and comments on the project's social, economic and environmental effects. This public informational meeting is part of the continuing efforts by the New York State Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration to encourage public input into the development of transportation projects.Please advise the office of the Essex County Department of Public Works if a sign language interpreter, assistive listening system or any other accommodation will be required to facilitate your participation in this public meeting. Further information on the project may be obtained from Jim Dougan, Deputy Superintendent of Essex County Department of Public Works at (518) 873-3739. Written comments on the project should also be forwarded to Mr. Dougan.

