ESSEX COUNTY TRANSPORTATION Notice of Grant Application

Public notice is hereby made that the County of Essex, New York is applying for Federal financial assistance to provide public transportation service as follows: Deviating Fixed-Route public bus service in Essex County New York.Public notice is further made that the County of Essex, New York is also applying for Federal financial assistance to purchase transit buses to replace old buses to continue providing services listed above and assistance with providing a Mobility Manager to ensure coordination of Transportation services in Essex County.

The transportation service will be available to the general public during all hours of operation.

The project is expected to be financed by the Federal Transit Administration Section 5311 Rural Program public transportation funds, with additional funds to be provided from the New York State Department of Transportation, system operating revenues and Essex County general funds.

The total Federal share for operating and capital projects is estimated to be $2,000,000.Comments on the proposed project are invited from the general public, private bus and taxi companies, other public transportation providers and human service agencies, or any other interested parties.

Please submit questions, comments and concerns to:Doreen Abrahamsen, Transportation Coordinator Essex County Transportation 8053 US Rt. 9 PO Box 217 Elizabethtown, NY 12932 518-873-3689 Doreen.abrahamsen@essexcountyny.govHuman service agencies that receive assistance from other Federal agencies for non-emergency transportation services are encouraged to participate and coordinate with the provider in the planning, design and delivery of transportation services.

Agencies may obtain copies of the service description and submit proposals for service coordination. Private bus and taxi operators may request a copies of the project service description from the above named person and may submit comments on the service as described.If you wish to comment on any aspect of the proposed project, submit a proposal or a request for service coordination or request a public hearing on this project, you must make your interest known in writing with fifteen calendar days of the date of this publication and provide your comments within fifteen calendar days of your receipt of the project service description. Your requests and/or comments must be forwarded to the above person.

