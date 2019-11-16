PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT ESSEX FIRE DISTRICT #1 herewith designates the Essex Fire House, 2659 NYS Rte 22 in Essex as the place where registration and election will be held on December 10, 2019. The register will be prepared from 5:30pm to 6pm and voting will take place from 6pm to 9pm. Election is for one fire commissioner for a five year term. The last day to file petitions for candidate of office is November 21 2019. Petitions should be sent to P. O. Box 58 in Essex or handed to Barbara Kunzi, secretary

VN-11/16/2019-1TC-233093|