ESTOPPEL NOTICE The resolution, a summary of which is published herewith, has been adopted on June 10, 2019, and the validity of the obligations authorized by such resolution may be hereafter contested only if such obligations were authorized for an object or purpose for which the Newcomb Central School District, Essex County, New York is not authorized to expend money or if the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty (20) days after the date of publication of this notice, or such obligations were authorized in violation of the provisions of the Constitution.Melissa Yandon, District ClerkNewcomb Central School District SUMMARY OF BOND RESOLUTION Set forth below is a summary of said resolution adopted by the Board of Education of the Newcomb Central School District, Essex County, New York, on June 10, 20191. The resolution is entitled "BOND RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE NEWCOMB CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, ESSEX COUNTY, NEW YORK (THE "DISTRICT") AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF $2,700,000 IN SERIAL BONDS OF THE DISTRICT TO FINANCE A CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECT".

2. Amount of Debt Obligations Authorized: $2,700,000.

3. Object or Purpose for which the Obligations to be issued: a capital improvement project consisting of the construction of alterations, renovations and improvements to the District's existing school building and an addition to the main office consisting of a security vestibule and canopy, site improvements for various school purposes and other appurtenant and related improvements, and the acquisition of original furnishings, equipment, machinery and apparatus.

4. Period of Probable Usefulness: 30 yearsThe resolution summarized herein shall be available for public inspection during normal business hours at the offices of the District Clerk of the Newcomb Central School District, located at State Route 28N, Newcomb, New York 12852

