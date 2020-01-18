FAMILY COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK COUNTY OF DELAWARE COUNTY In the Matter of a Proceeding Under Articles 6 & 8 of the Family Court Act Susan Arnott, Petitionerv. Clayton Coddington April Bull, Susan Everson,Respondents SUMMONS & NOTICE Family File: 10640 Docket Numbers: V00894-16/18C IN THE NAME OF THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK TO THE ABOVE NAMED RESPONDENT: APRIL BULL, WHO RESIDES OR IS FOUND AT: POST OFFICE BOX 173, WEAVERTOWN NEW YORK 13886, AND WHO IS THE NATURAL PARENT OF M. CODDINGTON OF HANCOCK NEW YORK.A Petition under Article 6 & 8 having been filed with this court regarding the custody and visitation rights of the child, M. Coddington. YOU AND EACH OF YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear before this Court at 3 Courthouse Square, Delhi New York on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 1 o'clock in the afternoon of that day to answer the petitions and to be dealt with in accordance with Article 6 of the Family Court Act.On your failure to appear as herein directed, a warrant may be issued for your arrest.

