RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF FIRE COMMISSIONERS OF THE MORIAH FIRE DISTRICT #1, IN THE TOWN OF MORIAH, ESSEX COUNTY, NEW YORK (THE DISTRICT), AUTHORIZING THE PURCHASE OF AN PUMPER TRUCK; ESTIMATING THE TOTAL COST THEROF AT A MAXIMUM OF $360,000; APPROPRIATING SAID AMOUNT THEREFORE; AND AUTHORIZING THE FINANCING BY A COMBINATION, IN FULL OR IN PART, OF ANY OF THE FOLLOWING:BY USE OF RESERVE FUNDS UP TO 130,000, BY ISSUANCE OF A SERIAL BOND OR STATUTORY IN STALLMENT BOND OR INSTALLMMENT PURCHASE UP TO FIFTEEN (15) YEARS FOR THE MAXIMUN AMOUNT OF $360,000 PRINCIPAL, AND TO ISSUE BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE ABOVE, FOR FIVE CONSECUTIVE YEARS. VOTING ON THIS RESOLUTION WILL BE AT THE MORIAH FIREHOUSE, 630 TARBELL HILL ROAD IN MORIAH ON MAY 21, 2019 BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 6 TO 9 PM.TT-04/20/2019-1TC-215276|