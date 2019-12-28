NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY(1) The name of the Limited Liability Company is FOOTREST, LLC

(2) The date of filing of the Articles of Organization with the Secretary of State was December 17, 2019.

(3) The County in New York in which the office of the Company is located is Essex County.

(4) The Secretary of State has been designated as agent of the Company upon which process may be served, and the Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the Company served upon it to 69 Twin Valley Lane, Westport, NY 12993.

(5) The Limited Liability Company is formed for any lawful business purpose or purposes.

Dennis J. Tarantino, Esq. Kenneally & Tarantino

(518) 792-6516

