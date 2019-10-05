FOREST DALE CEMETERY ASSOCIATION ANNUAL MEETING The Annual Meeting of the Lot owners of the Forest Dale Cemetery will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 16th at the Crown Point Telephone Co., Crown Point, New York.At this Meeting, the Board of Directors will act on all business to come before the Board, adopt a 2020 Budget, report on overall maintenance, and answer questions pertaining to the cemetery.Only lot owners can vote but all interested parties are invited to attend.

