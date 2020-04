NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Summer license, with a pending Ser. #, has been applied for by FORT TICONDEROGA ASSOCIATION INC to sell Liquor, Wine and Beer at retail in a restaurant under the ABC Law at 102 Fort Ticonderoga Road, Ticonderoga, NY 12883 for on-premises consumption.

TT-04/25-05/02/2020-2TC-244325|