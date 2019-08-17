NOTICE OF FORMATION OFLIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (LLC)The name of the Limited Liability Company is: FRWitzBuilders, LLC. The Articles or Organization were filed with the Department of State of the State of New York on July 31, 2019. The purpose of the LLC isto engage in any lawful act or activity within the purposes for which limited liability companies may be organized pursuant to Limited Liability Company Law provided that the limited liability company is not formed to engage in any act or activity requiring the consent or approval of any state official,department, board, agency, or other body without such consent or approval first being obtained. The county, within this state, in which the office of the limited liability company is to be located is: WARREN.The Secretary of State is designated as agent of the limited liability company upon whom process against it may be served. The address within or without this state to which the Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the limited liability company served upon him or her is:FRWitzBuilders, LLC, 3975 Main St, Warrensburg, New York 12885. NE-8/17-9/21/19-6TC-225605|