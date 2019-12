GALVIN'S GARDENS, LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with the SSNY on 12/05/19. Office: Essex County. SSNY designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to the LLC, 4267 Main Street, Port Henry, NY 12974. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.

TT-12/21-01/25/2020-6TC-235572|