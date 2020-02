GL DABBLINGS, LLC App. for Auth. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 2/18/2020. LLC was organized in MD on 2/17/2019 . Office in Clinton Co. SSNY desig. as agent of LLC whom process may be served. SSNY to mail process to 14725 Silverstone Dr., Silver Spring, MD 20905, which is also the required office. Cert. of Org. filed with SSMD., Director, Department of Assessments and Taxation, 301 W. Preston St., Baltimore, MD 21201. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.

NC-02/29-04/04/2020-6TC-240917|