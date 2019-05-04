NOTICE OF QUALIFICATION OF Goliath XIII LLC. Authority filed with NY Dept. of State on 3/29/19. Office location: Warren County. LLC formed in CA on 2/22/19. NY Sec. of State designated agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served and shall mail process to the CA and principal business address: 3796 Happy Valley Rd., Lafayette, CA 94549, Attn: Renee Little. Cert. of Form. filed with CA Sec. of State, 1500 11th St., Sacramento, CA 95814. Purpose: all lawful purposes.NE-05/4-09/08/2019-6TC-21664|