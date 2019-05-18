NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that voting, on the following resolution, will be held at the Hammond Library, 2732 Main Street, Crown Point, N. Y., on, June 28, 2019, from 12 P.M. to 8 P.M. RESOLVED that the Crown Point Central School Board of Education be authorized to increase the annual appropriation of the Hammond Library from Fifty Four Thousand Dollars ($54,000.00) to Fifty Nine Thousand Dollars ($59,000.00) which is levied and collected by taxes.Tatum Trombley President Hammond Library Board of Trustees

