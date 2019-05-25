LEGAL NOTICE All roads and trails on the Hewitt Lake Club property, Minerva, Essex County, New York will be closed from 8 am, May 26, 2019.Scott Taylor SuperintendentMay 17, 2019Hewitt Lake ClubMinerva, NY 12851TT-05/25/2019-1TC-218183|
