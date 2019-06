NOTICE OF FORMATION OF Highlander Brewing Company LLC Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York SSNY On 5/10/2019. Office Location: Washington county SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom Process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: The LLC, 453 County Route 47 Argyle, NY 12809 Purpose: any lawful activity NE-06/29-08/03/2019-6TC-221379|