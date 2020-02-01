NOTICE OF FORMATION OF HOMETOWN SOLUTIONS, LLC Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on January 17, 2020. Office location: Warren County. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: The LLC, 5 Sagamore Street, Suite C, Glens Falls, New York 12801. Purpose: any lawful activity.NE-02/1-03/07/2020-6TC-239161|NOTICE OF FORMATION OF Tin Teepee Real Estate Company, LLC Arts. of Org. filed with the Sect'y of State of NY (SSNY) on 1/14/2020. Office location, County of Warren. SSNY has been designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: The LLC, PO Box 3, Brant Lake, NY 12815. Purpose: any lawful act

NE-2/1-03/07/2020-6TC-239162|