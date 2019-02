HORICON HISTORICAL SOCIETY Newly Elected Officers Please take notice, that the Horicon Historical Society, at its Annual Business Meeting held on February 11, 2019, has duly elected the following officers for 2019: President Sylvia SmithVice-President Tom JohansenTreasurer Kathy Hill Secretary Barb LaFond Trustees: Mary Ann Hill, Robert Smith, and Barbara Blum Barb LaFond, Secretary Horicon Historical Society NE-02/23/2019-1TC-209847