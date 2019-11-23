HUTTIG PROPERTIES, LLC NOTICE OF FORMATION OF A DOMESTIC LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (LLC): DATE OF FORMATION: The Articles of Organization were filed with the New York State Secretary of State on October 28, 2019. NEW YORK OFFICE LOCATION: Essex County AGENT FOR PROCESS: The Secretary of State is designated as Agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. The Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the LLC to P.O. Box 245, Elizabethtown, New York 12932.PURPOSE: To engage in any lawful act or activity

VN-11/23-12/28/2019-6TC-233846|