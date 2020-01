NOTICE OF QUALIFICATION of Huttopia Adirondack Properties LLC Application of Authority Filed with Secy. Of State of NY (SSNY) on 9/30/19. Off. Loc.: Warren County. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: c/o Bernstein Shur, Attn: James D. Kerouac, Esq., Jefferson Mill Building, 670 North Commercial Street, Suite 108, P. O. Box 1120, Manchester, NH 03105-1120. Purpose: any lawful activity. NE-01/04-02/08/2020-6TC-237109|