NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING, BUDGET VOTE, AND ELECTION INDIAN LAKE CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a public hearing of the qualified voters on the proposed 2019-20 Budget for the Indian Lake Central School District, will be held in the Indian Lake Central School Cafeteria building at 6345 NYS Rte. 30, Indian Lake, NY 12842 on May 14, 2019 at 6:00 PM prevailing time, for the presentation of the budget. The budget will be available for review on April 30, 2019 at the Indian Lake Central School.NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that the election of candidates to the Indian Lake Central School District Board of Education and the budget vote will be held in the front lobby of the Indian Lake Central School building, located at 6345 NYS Rte. 30, Indian Lake, New York, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 between the hours of 12:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., prevailing time, during which hours the polls will be opened to vote by voting machine or ballot upon the followingitems:1. Proposition #1 BudgetTo adopt the annual budget of the School District for the fiscal year 2019- 2020 and to authorize the requisite portion thereof to be raised by taxation on the taxable property of the District.2. Proposition #2 Bus Reserve PurchaseTo authorize the Board of Education to expend monies from the Bus Purchase Reserve Fund,previously established and approved by the voters of the District and currently maintaining a balance of three hundred twelve thousand five hundred and forty eight dollars ($312,548) to (a)acquire one (1) school bus at a cost not to exceed $58,000, (b) expend such sum for said purpose; and (c) expend from the Bus Purchase Reserve Fund an amount not to exceed $58,000 for such purpose.3. To elect one (1) member to the Board of Education for a five (5) year term commencing July 1, 2019 and expiring on June 30, 2024 and to succeed Michelle Hutchins, whose term expires on June 30, 2019.4. Any other business lawfully put before the voters.NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN that a copy of the statement of the amount of money which will be required to fund the School District's budget for 2019- 2020, exclusive of public monies, may be obtained by any resident of the District during business hours beginning April 30, 2019, at the Indian Lake Central School between the hours of 8:00 AM. and 4:00 PM, except Saturdays, Sundays or holidays. AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that petitions nominating candidates for the office of member of the Board of Education shall be filed with the Clerk of said School District at his/her office in the Indian Lake Central School, not later than April 22, 2019, between 7:30 AM and 4:00 PM. Each petition shall be directed to the Clerk of the District and shall be signed by at least 25 voters of the District, must state the name and residence of the candidate and shall describe (where applicable) the specific vacancy for which the candidate is nominated. Forms and information pertaining to nomination petitions may be obtained from District Clerk, Dianna Wilder, or her designee, at the Superintendents Office at the Indian Lake Central School District, 6345 NYS Rte. 30, Indian Lake, NY 12842.AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that applications for absentee ballots will be obtainable between the hours of 8:00AM and 4:00PM Monday through Friday, except holidays, from the District Clerk. Completed applications must be received by the District Clerk at least seven (7) days before the election if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter, or the day before the election, if the ballot is to be delivered personally to the voter. Absentee ballots must be received by the District clerk not later than 5:00PM, prevailing time, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.A list of persons to whom absentee ballots are issued will be available for inspection to qualified voters of the District in the office of the District Clerk on and after May 1, 2019 between the hours of 8:00AM and 4:00PM on weekdays prior the day set for the annual election and on May 21, 2019, the day set for the election, and said list will be posted at the polling place(s) at the election. Any qualified voter present in the polling place may object to the voting of the ballot upon appropriate grounds for making his/her challenge and the reasons therefore known to the Inspector of Election before the close of the polls.AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the qualified voters of the School District shall be entitled to vote at said annual vote and election. A qualified voter is one who is (1) a citizen of the United States of America, (2) eighteen years of age or older, and (3) resident within the School District for a period of thirty (30) days next preceding the annual vote and election. The School district may require all persons offering to vote at the budget vote and election to provide one form of proof of residency pursuant to Education Law 2018-c. Such form may include a driver's license, a non-driver identification card, a utility bill, or a voter registration card. Upon offer of proof of residency, the School District may also require all persons offering to vote to provide their signature, printed name and address.District Clerk: Dianna WilderDated: April 9, 2019School District: Indian Lake Central SchoolTown of Indian Lake; County of Hamilton, New YorkNE-4/20-05/11/2019-4TC-214930|