BOARD PETITIONS AVAILABLE AT INDIAN LAKE CENTRAL SCHOOL Petition forms for the nomination of candidates for the office of Board member of the Indian Lake Central School are available in the District Office.Candidates for the School Board must be at least 18 years old, be qualified voters of the District and be able to read and write. Must be and have been a resident (but need not be a taxpayer )of the district for a continuous and uninterrupted period of at least one year immediately before the election; may not have been removed from any school district office within the preceding year; may not reside with another member of the same school board as a member of the same family; may not be a current employee of the school board; may not simultaneously hold another incompatible public office. The May 21, 2019 vote will have one board seat on the ballot. A five year trustee seat is available to fill the vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of Michelle Hutchins a member of the Board of Education. Completed petitions must be returned to the District Clerk in the Clerks office no later than 4:00 P.M. on April 15, 2019.

