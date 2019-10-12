NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Indian Lake Fire District #1 will be holding a public hearing on the proposed budget for the year 2020 on the 15th day of October, 2019. The hearing will be held at the Indian Lake Fire Department, Main Street, Indian Lake at 6:00pm. All persons interested thereon may attend and be heard. A copy of the draft budget is available at the Town of Indian Lake Clerks office.Abigail EichlerSecretaryIndian Lake Fire District #1NE-10/12/2019-1TC-229899|