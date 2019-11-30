TO THE ELECTORS OF THE INDIAN LAKE FIRE DISTRICT #1 Town of Indian Lake, Indian Lake, New York You are hereby notified that the Annual Election of Fire Commissioners of the Indian Lake Fire District #1, Town of Indian Lake, New York, will be held at the Indian Lake Fire Department, Main Street, Indian Lake, New York on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. The polls will be open from 6:00 pm to 9:00pm for the purpose of electing a Fire Commissioner for a term of five (5) years.You must be a registered voter in the Indian Lake Fire District #1 to be eligible to vote in this election.

By the Order of the Board of Commissioners

Indian Lake Fire District #1

Indian Lake, New York

Abigail Eichler, Secretary

NE-11/30/2019-1TC-234535