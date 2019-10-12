NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING - A public hearing on the Indian Lake Fire District #2 Proposed Budget for January 1, 2020-December 31, 2020 Year has been scheduled for Tuesday October 15, 2019. The Hearing will be held at the Blue Mountain Lake Fire Hall on Route 28 Blue Mt Lake NY commencing at 7:00 PM. At such time and place, all persons interested in the subject matter will be heard concerning the same. A copy of the proposed budget is available at the office of the town clerks and fire district secretary where it may be inspected by any interested person during office hours. By order of: Gail Carmichael, Secretary Indian Lake Fire District #2 PO Box 207 Blue Mt Lake, NY 12812

