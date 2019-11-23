TO THE ELECTORS OF THE INDIAN LAKE FIRE DISTRICT #2 TOWN OF INDIAN LAKE BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE, NEW YORK 12812 You are hereby notified that the Annual Election of Indian Lake Fire District # 2 will be held at the Blue Mountain Lake Firehouse on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. You will be electing one Fire Commissioner to a term of five years beginning January 1, 2020. Robert Curry is the Commissioner whose term expires December 31, 2019. You will also be electing the Treasurer to a term of three years beginning January 1, 2020. Gail Carmichael is the Treasurer whose term expires December 31, 2019. You must be a registered voter in the Fire District #1 to be eligible to vote in this election.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF FIRE COMMISSIONERS

INDIAN LAKE FIRE DISTRICT # 2.

P.O. Box 207 Blue Mountain Lake, N.Y. 12812

Gail Carmichael, Secretary

NE-11/23-12/07/2019-3TC-233948|