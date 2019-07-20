INFORMATIONAL MEETING AUGUST 1, 2019 7 PM, MORIAH FIRE DISTRICT NO. 1 Referendum to purchase a new pumper. The pumper would be paid for from our truck reserve and a loan from New York State Homeland Security at 2.5% interest. As a result of our of our mortgage being paid, those funds would be used to purchase the new pumper. Therefore, not resulting in a higher tax rate.It is recommended by NFPA that frontline equipment be put in reserve after fifteen years. There has always been a twenty year replacement plan. In the past pumpers have been replaced in 1958, 1979, and 1999.Please, try to attend this meeting and get the facts. Vote is scheduled for Tuesday August 6th, 6pm to 9pm. Respectfully, Board of Fire Commissioners

