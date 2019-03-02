PUBLIC NOTICE INTENT TO FILE AN APPLICATION WITH USDA, Rural Development, Rural Utilities ServiceThe Fort Ticonderoga Association intends to file an application for federal financial assistance with the U. S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Rural Utilities Service. The project includes replacing the main water line connecting the Ticonderoga peninsula to the town water line on the east shore of the LaChute River. Any comments regarding this application should be submitted to The Fort Ticonderoga Association, PO Box 390, Ticonderoga, NY 12883. TT-03/02/2019-1TC-210871|