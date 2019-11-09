INVITATION TO BIDDERS Town of Long Lake Long Lake, New YorkNotice is hereby given that sealed bid proposals will be accepted by the Long Lake Town Board for Propane delivered to 9 locations in Long Lake for the calendar year 2019.Bid documents by mail or electronically and/or more information are available from Supervisor Clark J. Seamans office: SEAN.CURRY@MYLONGLAKE.COM (518) 624-3001 ext. 119. All bids, accompanied by a non-collusive bid statement, must be submitted in a sealed envelope labeled Propane Bid and delivered to the Town Clerk at the Town Office Building, 1130 Deerland Road, PO Box 42, Long Lake NY 12847 by 1:00 PM, November 19, 2019 at which time they will be opened and referred to Committee. The Committees recommendation will be presented to the Town Board at the November 20, 2019 Town Board meeting held at 7:30 PM at the Long Lake Town Hall.The right is reserved to waive any informalities in the Bid and to reject any or all Bids.

By Order of the Long Lake Town Board

Dixie Lee LeBlanc, Long Lake Town Clerk

518-624-3088

