NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Under Section 203 of the Limited Liability Company Law Name: Irish Raider Outfitters LLC, Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on June 28, 2019. Office location: Clinton County. SSNY is designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of process to: Scott Thurber, 582 Lapham Mills Rd., Peru, NY 12972. Purpose: Any lawful act or activities.

NC-7/27-08/31/2019-6TC-223575|