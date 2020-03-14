JK MEYER REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS, LLC NOTICE OF FORMATION of a domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC): DATE OF FORMATION: The Articles of Organization were filed with the New York State Secretary of State on February 27, 2020. NEW YORK OFFICE LOCATION: Clinton County AGENT FOR PROCESS: The Secretary of State is designated as Agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. The Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the LLC to 18 Concord Avenue, Plattsburgh, New York 12901. PURPOSE: To engage in any lawful act or activity.

NC-03/14-04/18/2020-6TC-241717|