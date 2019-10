Karen Kan, LLC, Art. of Org. filed with SSNY on 8/2/19. Off. loc.: Essex Co. SSNY designated as agent upon whom process may be served & shall mail to 462 Averyville Ln., Bldg 1, Lake Placid, NY 12946. Purp.: any lawful purp

VN-10/12-11/16/2019-6TC-23027|