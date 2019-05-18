KEENE VALLEY FIRE DISTRICT, invites submission of bids for removing existing boiler and replacing with new propane boiler for the Firehouse at 15 Market Street, Keene Valley, NY 12943. Bids for this Boiler work will be received until 7:00 pm May 28, 2019 at the Keene Valley Fire House, 15 Market Street, POB 508, Keene Valley, NY 12943, at which time they will be publicly read aloud.The work will consist generally of removing the old Fuel Oil Boiler and all near boiler controls and piping and replacing with new propane boiler with wall mount NTI fire tube Boiler TfT series I. Build plywood wall that will be able to mount new propane fired boiler. Build new primary / secondary header system that will handle the 5 heating zones. Replace the old indirect fired water heater and replace with a new 80 gallon indirect fired water heater. Install all new calculators for each heating zone this will include isolation flanges and a new circulator for each zone. Install a manual high limit and low water cut off per codes. Copper piping to be used to connect each heating zone back to the new boiler. Use PVC vent piping, supply a drip leg and gas service at the boiler.The Keene Valley Fire District reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to accept the bid best suited for its specific needs. Bidding shall be in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.Bids will be binding for 60 days from bid opening.Date: May 8, 2019Dawn Ormsby, SecretaryBoard of Fire CommissionersKeene Valley DistrictVN-05/18/2019-1TC-217955|