ANNUAL ELECTION OF KEENE VALLEY FIRE DISTRICT

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Annual Election of the Keene Valley Fire District will take place on December 10, 2019 between the hours of 6:00pm and 9:00pm at the Keene Valley Fire House located at 15 Market Street, Keene Valley, New York for the purpose of electing one Fire Commissioner for the term of five years. All Duly registered residents of the Keene Valley Fire District shall be eligible to vote.

A qualified voter desirous of being a candidate should file his or her name in letter form to Dawn Ormsby, the Fire District Secretary, before November 20, 2019

Date: November 8, 2019

Dawn Ormsby, Secretary

Board of Fire Commissioners

Keene Valley Fire District

VN-11/16/2019-1TC-233352|