KIRK CROUSE HVAC LLC, Arts. of Org. filed with the SSNY on 12/10/2019. Office loc: Clinton County. SSNY has been designated as agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: Kirk D Crouse, 222 Moffit Rd, Plattsburgh, NY 12901. Reg Agent: Business Filings Incorporated, 187 Wolf Road, Ste 101, Albany, NY 12205. Purpose: Any Lawful Purpose.

NC-02/08-03/14/2020-6TC-239540|