Lake Champlain Yoga & Wellness LLC Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of NY ( SSNY) on March 20, 2019. Office is located in Essex County. SSNY is designated as Agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of any process to the LLC at: 105 Albee Lane, Essex, NY 12936.VN-03/30-05/04/2019-6TC-213270|