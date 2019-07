LAKESHORE PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY, PLLC. Arts. of Org. filed with the SSNY on 06/28/19. Office: Clinton County. SSNY designated as agent of the PLLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to the PLLC, 104 Jabez Allen Road, Peru, NY 12972. Purpose: For the practice of the profession of Dentistry.NC-07/13-08/172019-6TC-222425|