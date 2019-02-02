LEGAL NOTICE CORRECTION The Westport Board of Fire Commissioners of the Westport Fire District will be holding a special meeting on February 4, 2019 at 7:00 pm at the Westport Fire House. The purpose of this meeting will be to discuss and ultimately create a resolution pertaining to the Purchase of Real Estate as well as any other business that comes before the Board. As a reminder, all meetings of the Westport Board of Commissioners are open to the public.Zoe ShermanSecretary to the Westport Fire DistrictJanuary 25, 2019VN-02/02/2019-1TC-208481|