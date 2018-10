NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LEHIGH NORTHEAST CEMENT COMPANY LLC Cert. of Conversion filed with Secy. of State of NY (SSNY) on 10/04/18, converting LEHIGH NORTHEAST CEMENT COMPANY to LEHIGH NORTHEAST CEMENT COMPANY LLC. Office location: Warren County. Princ. office of LLC: 313 Lower Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to Corporation Service Co., 80 State St., Albany, NY 12207-2543. Purpose: Any lawful activity.NE-10/20-11/24/2018-6TC-198958|