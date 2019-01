PUBLIC NOTICE Starting in 2019, the use of the Lewis Fire Hall must be requested at the monthly Lewis Fire Commissioners meeting. The meeting is at 6:30 the 3rd Wednesday of each month. To reserve the Fire Hall, please call 518-873-2232. Proof of a $500,000 insurance rider is due at the meeting along with a signed contract.VN-01/12/2019-1TC-206677|