NOTICE OF ANNUAL ELECTION For a Commissioner of Lewis Fire District PLEASE TAKE NOTICE That the Annual Election of Lewis Fire District, County of Essex, New York will take place on December 10, 2019 between the hours 6:00pm and 9PM at the Lewis Fire House located at 17 Firehouse Lane, Lewis NY for the purpose of electing one Commissioner for a five year term commencing on January 1, 2020 and ending December 31, 2024.

Application for the above mentioned position will be received until November 20, 2019 At the following address: Lewis Fire District, PO Box 532 Lewis, NY 12950.Anyone who is a resident of the Town of Lewis is eligible to seek the position.

Kathleen Robertson

Fire District Secretary

VN-11/16/2019-1TC-233092|